Tayshia Adams Says She's 'Thriving' After 'Bachelorette' Season Wraps Filming

Tayshia Adams may have more than one reason to celebrate. The Bachelorette took to Instagram on Saturday to commemorate her 30th birthday, though with the ABC dating show recently concluding filming, fans are hopeful she could also be toasting to finding love.

If Adams' caption is any indication, things may have worked out well for her on The Bachelorette. "I am 30, I am definitely flirty, And I’m fkn THRIVING!!! #alexaplaypopsmokedior #itsvirgoseasonbaby," she wrote alongside photos of herself and a beautiful birthday cake.

Bachelor stars like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ashley Iaconetti, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes all sent Adams their well wishes in the comments.

ET learned on Aug. 3 that Adams had stepped in as lead this season after Bachelorette Clare Crawley fell for a contestant roughly two weeks into filming. ABC and Warner Bros. have yet to confirm the switch -- but they teased an "explosive turn of events" in a recent press release.

On the Aug. 31 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! (taped before The Bachelorette started filming), Adams opened up about how Rachel Lindsay inspired her to try to find love in the Bachelor franchise. Adams is the second-ever Black Bachelorette. The franchise cast its first-ever Black Bachelor, Matt James, in June. His season of the dating show will premiere early next year.

"I'm from Orange County, California, so this is my world. And what I mean by that is I am very used to being the minority. So, seeing someone on TV have such a strong role and identify with me meant so much," Adams told Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!

"I think that's what encouraged me to go on it, because she was so true and authentic to herself, and at the end of the day, she got her person," she continued of Lindsay. "She is ... married now, and she got her fairy-tale ending, and that's what I wanted. So, she gave us hope."

ET previously learned that both Adams and Crawley's journeys will be featured on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which debuts Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.