Taylor Swift Requested a Role in 'Twilight': Here's Why She Got Denied

Taylor Swift really wanted to be a part of New Moon. On Ashley Greene's The Twilight Effect podcast, Chris Weitz, who directed the second film in the Twilight franchise, revealed that the pop star asked for a role in the film.

New Moon hit theaters in 2009, the same year Swift was romantically linked to one of the franchise stars, Taylor Lautner.

"Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard," Weitz said. "Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie -- not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard. She will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'"

Weitz denied Swift's request, explaining, "The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything."

Though he does stand by his decision, Weitz admitted, "I kick myself for it too."

"I was like, 'Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift or we maybe could've been friends.' I sort of feel like I sort of cost myself a chance to hang out with Taylor Swift," he said. "... But sometimes you make decisions thinking, 'This is for the best of the film.'"

As for how Swift reacted to losing out on a role in the movie, Weitz guessed, "She must have just been like, 'Who is this jerk?'"

ET spoke to Greene back in March, and she revealed her reasons for starting her re-watch podcast.

"I always say that our fans are the crème de la crème, and they're incredible, and they're loyal, and I have a massive appreciation for that," she said. "This was a big part of our lives, it was a big part of the fans' lives, so why not? I think we're so far removed at this point that it becomes a lot more fun to talk about.