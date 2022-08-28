Taylor Swift Makes Diamond-Covered Return to the VMAs Red Carpet

Taylor Swift is making a statement at the VMAs! On Sunday, the 32-year-old singer stepped out for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at New Jersey's Prudential Center, wearing a unforgettable look.

Swift, an 11-time VMA winner -- sported a sparkling diamond Oscar de la Renta dress, made of strands of shimmering jewels, in her first VMAs appearance since 2019.

The dazzling ensemble was paired with matching Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and bejeweled Christian Louboutin heels, and she even featured diamonds around her eyes. The outfit notably seemed to echo her striking diamond bathtub look from her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Swift is nominated for five awards at the 2022 ceremony, all for "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version): Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing.

Should Swift nab the Video of the Year award, "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) would become the longest video ever to do so. It would also be Swift's third victory in the category -- after wins "Bad Blood" and "You Need to Calm Down" -- which would set a new record for the most wins in the category.

"All is, yet again, all too unwell," Swift captioned a TikTok video after nominations were announced. "Thanks to you!!!"

