Taylor Swift Donates $13,000 to Two Financially Struggling Moms' GoFundMe Campaigns

Taylor Swift continues to give generously. The folklore songstress recently touched the lives of two women who have been struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nikki Cornwell, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Shelbie Selewski -- of Harrison Township, Michigan -- were featured in a Washington Post article about shining a light on Americans who have been facing eviction, unemployment and struggling to pay their bills amid the crisis.

Evidently, Swift was moved by their difficult situations, and decided to help out by donating $13,000 to each of the their GoFundMe campaigns.

Swift also left a heartfelt personal message on each of the campaigns, sharing her love and support for the women.

"Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post," Swift wrote to Selewski's GoFundMe page. "No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor."

Swift also shared a touching sentiment on Cornwell's GoFundMe page, writing, "Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor."

This is far from the first time Swift has put up her own money to help those struggling with the financial burdens brought on by the devastating pandemic.

Back in March, toward the start of the national shutdowns, Swift began answering open pleas for financial help from some of her fans on Twitter. The singer gave several gifts of $3,000 each to fans who couldn't afford rent or were struggling to find work and keep a roof over their heads.