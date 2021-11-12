Taylor Swift Debuts 'All Too Well: The Short Film,' a Cinematic Music Video Nearly 10 Years in the Making

Grab your reddest scarf, your cuddliest cardigan and a box of tissues, Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film is officially here!

The singer shared Red (Taylor's Version)on Friday, the highly anticipated re-release of her multi-platinum 2012 album featuring updated tracks and bonus songs, including the 10-minute version of her fan-favorite breakup track and its cinematic accompaniment.

Swift wrote, directed, and stars in the short film, which also stars Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien as the couple in the song's tumultuous love affair.

Swift spoke with ET at the premiere for the short in New York City on Friday, saying that the filmmaking process was "as all-consuming as writing a song."

"I felt as fulfilled by it as I do when I craft a song, and think about every aspect of it," she said. "It comes together and then it goes out into the world."

"There are so many moving pieces," she added, "but honestly the actors, Sadie and Dylan, they just gave everything and I trusted them so much because I watched everything they've done. I've been a fan of theirs for ages, and so I knew-- I had a feeling, if you put these two people in a room and you trust their instincts, magical things could happen."

"They were electric in this. I really just am so proud of those performances and I'm proud of how it looks and I'm proud of how it feels to watch it," Swift marveled. "I really hope the fans like it as much as I do."

O'Brien also spoke to ET about the surreal process of getting cast in the short film, recalling, "I think I had woken up to, like, a text from my manager and it was, 'Taylor Swift wants to talk to you about something,' and I was like, that's an unreal text... We talked, shot the sh*t on the phone, and then she asked me, like, what I thought and if I wanted time to think. And I was like, 'Uh, it's a yes, what do you mean?' 100 percent, I'm in."

The actor credited Swift for "setting the stage" with her lyrics and putting him and Sink at ease when it came to performing their characters' complicated dynamic.

"It's such a nuanced relationship, it's really hard to execute," he noted. "Her vision for the film, and the looks and the situations that she put us in, made it really easy. I think because they were such authentic, insightful situations, it was just about... being set up for success. There was never a moment where I felt like it wasn't easy, and I think that's a lot to do with her."

Red, which was first released in 2012, is the second album from her back catalogue that Swift has re-recorded, following the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April.

The singer is in the process of re-recording and releasing her first five studio albums, following her highly publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings. (And September's surprise release of "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" has many fans wondering if 1989 will be next!)

In addition to the re-recorded originals, the 30-track Red (Taylor's Version) also includes songs from Swift's vault, new collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more.

Red (Taylor's Version) is out now.