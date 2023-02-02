Taylor Lautner Tells His Side of 2009 MTV VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye West

Taylor Swift wasn't the only Taylor caught off-guard at the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, was also on stage when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, in fact, had the greatest album of all time.

Lautner was presenting the award to his then-girlfriend and was on the stage when the pop culture moment went down.

He recalled his take on the moment during a recent podcast episode of his and his new wife's, who also goes by Tay Lautner, podcast, The Squeeze.

When Tay asks Taylor what moment he wishes he could go back to, he replies, "Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor [Swift] and was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit."

Tay is thrilled by this answer, scooting down in her chair and declaring, "I'm deceased."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taylor notes that after presenting his now-ex with the award, he took several steps back before Kanye leapt on stage.

"I can barely hear it. I can't see them," Taylor explains. "I'm just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage, interrupting Taylor Swift?"

He even notes that you can see him "laughing and giggling" during the moment on stage.

"I'm like, 'I can't hear them but this is probably really funny right now,'" Taylor recalls.

The Twilight alum notes that it wasn't until Swift ended her speech that he realized something was wrong.

"[Kanye] jumped off, she finished, the second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, 'Oh. That wasn't good,'" Taylor says.

Swift and Lautner dated for several months in 2009. Her song "Back to December" was written about their romance.

Lautner previously called out the VMAs moment during his 2009 Saturday Night Live monologue, pretending to fight Kanye on the SNL stage after the moment went down.