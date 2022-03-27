Taylor Hawkins Fulfilled a 9-Year-Old Drummer's Dream Just Days Before His Death

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins gave the best memory to a 9-year-old fan days before his death. On March 22, the band checked into a hotel in Asunción, Paraguay, for the Asunciónico Music Festival. However, due to inclement weather, the show had to be cancelled. Although the band wasn’t able to take the stage, fans stood outside of their hotel in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rockers.

For Emma Sofía, a young, local musician, the trip to the hotel turned into a chance for her to meet her hero. Sofía, who set up her drum set outside of the hotel, was shocked when Hawkins came outside and listened to her play. After a brief moment, the musician posed for a photo with Sofía.

The girl's parents shared a post via her Instagram page about the special moment. “It was two months of a lot of work, rehearsals, cover recordings and interviews to try to play with the @foofighters,” read the caption. “We tried EVERY means but we couldn't so after much frustration I took my drums to the hotel sidewalk and played until they heard me and @taylorhawkinsofficial came out ✨ So I was able to conquer my dream ❤️.”



The message continued, “Words are not enough to thank all the people who accompanied me during this campaign and sent me the best energy from all over the world, you gave me the courage to do this!! ✨ THANK YOU! 🙏 My daddy and my mommy told me that THIS IS HOW ROCK IS LIVED! 🤘.”

Sadly, three days after her moment, the Foo Fighters confirmed that Hawkins died during their stop in Bogota, Colombia. He was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.” the statement on the band’s official social media accounts read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Shortly after the news broke, a message was shared on Sofía’s page.

“There are no words to describe what we feel. We are devastated to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins, our thoughts are with her loved ones and fans,” read the post. “We will remember him for his charisma and the beautiful gesture he had with Emma. Taylor gave us something to believe in. He was, is and always will be an inspiration. There goes our hero 💔 RIP TAYLOR HAWKINS Emma, ​​dad and mom.”

On Saturday, the Attorney General's Office in Colombia shared the preliminary results of the urine toxicology test in a press release on Twitter, stating it indicates "the presence of 10 different substances: THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others."

The release also notes that The National Institute of Forensic Medicine "continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death." The release added that medical professionals who tended to the emergency carried out resuscitation maneuvers. Unfortunately, there was no response and Hawkins was announced dead.

In the wake of the news, the Foo Fighters have canceled the remaining dates of their South American tour.