Tarte Sale: Take Up to 50% Off on Foundation

If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason, for Tarte, to get back into your beauty routine: Tarte is having a major flash sale on foundation -- take 40% off select foundation products and save 50% if you're a member of the vegan makeup brand's free-to-join loyalty program.

The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of foundations with great coverage, including powder foundation, liquid foundation, matte foundation, full coverage foundation, hydrating foundation and stick foundation. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a pretty natural finish, Tarte has an option for your skin tone and skin type.

To score 40% off the beauty brand's foundations, use promo code FLASH at checkout. And for that extra sweet 50% off, either log into or create your Team Tarte account (all you need is an email address).

Shop your new favorite foundation in the perfect shade to match your skin color below.

This tinted moisturizer is a top pick for any makeup lover seeking a naturally radiant glow. Enjoy the Maracuja Tinted Hydrator's hydrating and brightening benefits of maracuja oil, hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen, turmeric and aloe.