Taraji P. Henson Signs on for 'Empire' Spinoff Focused on Cookie

Looks like Taraji P. Henson isn't done playing her beloved Empire character, Loretha "Cookie" Lyon, just yet!

Multiple outlets report that the 49-year-old actress is set to reprise the role in a spinoff based on the Fox series, which ran from January 2015 to April of this year.

Henson seemingly confirmed the news on her own via Instagram on Friday. The actress shared a screenshot of an article from Variety about her inking a two-year deal with 20th Century Fox Television for a Cookie-centric spinoff. "God is [good]," she captioned it, using a prayer emoji and lots of exclamation points.

According to the outlet, Henson will both star and produce in the potential series, which "follows what's next for Cookie."

Back in April, ET spoke with Henson about what it was like saying goodbye to Empire ahead of the show's series finale. Speaking about her iconic character, Cookie, Henson promised fans, "She won't go away."

"I was about to say goodbye to her, like, 10 days ago and she's still here," Henson said at the time. "We are finished. I think Cookie did great. I'm leaving her in a great place in the hearts of everyone. What else can you do with a character like that?"

"She's iconic -- she's gonna live long after we're all long gone. People will still talk about Cookie," she continued. "When I started off on this journey of acting, that's the type of work I wanted to do, because I grew up studying the likes of Lucille Ball, Bette Davis, Diahann Carroll. A lot of them have transitioned and I still look to their work."

Hear more in the video below.