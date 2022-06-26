Taraji P. Henson Says 'It's About Time' BET Awards Honors Diddy On Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Taraji P. Henson is looking forward to a big night with a lot of special moments at this year's BET Awards! From her job as host to getting the chance to honor Sean "Diddy" Combs, the actress is opening up about why this year's show is so special.

Henson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at this year's BET Awards, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and she opened up about celebrating Diddy with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

"It's about time!" Henson marveled. "He's so incredible and big to the culture... and to BET's culture, and we have to give him his flowers!

Not only will Diddy be be presented the coveted honor, but he'll also take part in a star-studded performance, that will serve as a retrospective on his musical legacy as a producer and artist.

The music mogul will take the stage for a tribute performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans and The Maverick City Choir as he receives the prestigious award.

As for Henson, this will mark the second year in a row as emcee of the big show, and she is excited for the opportunity.

"I love hosting! It's fun for me," Henson said. "I'm bringing it. That's all I can say. I'm bringing the energy, I'm bringing love and joy, which we all need right now with what's going on in the world. So tonight we're gonna celebrate us! Black excellence."

The 2022 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 26, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.