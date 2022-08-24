Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce: A Timeline of Their 25-Year Marriage

On May 17, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. He called her an "amazing wife." She professed they would spend "the next 25+ years together."

Ninety four days later, Flavin filed for divorce in Palm Beach County, Florida.

"The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," the divorce papers, obtained by ET, read, and already there are signs the divorce proceedings may get contentious.

According to the divorce docs, Flavin believes Stallone is hiding marital assets and, as such, has requested that the court instruct Stallone "from selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

She also wants to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach while the divorce case runs its legal course.

Stallone reacted to the split via his rep, telling ET, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

ET has also reached out to Flavin for comment.

It seemed not long ago that the actor and model epitomized enduring love, a rare sight in Hollywood, indeed. So, it begs the question -- what exactly transpired in those 94 days that saw the couple commemorating their anniversary one day and calling it quits the next?

We take a closer look at their relationship, the family they created and when it appeared things were headed south.

From the beginning...

Stallone and Flavin first met in 1988 at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California, when Stallone was at the height of his career. Flavin, 19 at the time, was dining out with a friend. At that point, Stallone was a bona fide A-list actor with several blockbuster films under his belt, including several Rocky and Rambo films. They dated for six years before splitting, and it was how Stallone ended things that really grabbed everyone's attention.

Stallone and Flavin's relationship ended on March 11, 1994, after Stallone FedEx'd her a handwritten -- albeit, sloppy -- letter to inform her of the split. According to Yahoo, Flavin received a FedEx package with a "Dear Jennifer" letter in it. It was six pages, though no word if it was front and back.

Flavin would later reveal to People, "I cried a lot... You can't just write somebody off in a letter after six years. It's not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk."

Shortly after, the Rocky star started dating model Janice Dickinson. They would ultimately become engaged but, according to reports, the couple split after a paternity test proved Stallone was not the father of Dickinson's daughter, Savannah.

Flavin told People that she later learned from her agent at the Elite Modeling Agency the real reason why Stallone abruptly ended things with her, a handwritten note notwithstanding. According to the outlet, Flavin learned that Stallone was having an affair with Dickinson.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks," she said at the time. "I had no idea this was going to happen. We talked about us having children, about when I was going to get pregnant. We were already picking names, marking down names that he liked and I liked."

They tie the knot in London

In 1995, Stallone and Flavin reunited and they welcomed their first daughter, Sophia, on Aug. 27, 1996. Stallone and Flavin would ultimately get married in the Penthouse Pavilion at the Dorchester Hotel in London on May 17, 1997.

The intimate civil ceremony drew a lot of attention from the media, for obvious reasons. According to People, Stallone donned a blue suit while Flavin wore a white Armani wedding dress. Sophia, nine months old at the time, was also in attendance. The magazine reported that limos whisked them to the wedding party some 60 miles to the birthplace of Winston Churchill, Blenheim Palace. They later hopped on a jet and celebrated their honeymoon in Ireland.

"I have had two great things happen to me in the past year: the birth of our beautiful daughter Sophia Rose and now my marriage to Jennifer, who is a great mother and I know will be a wonderful wife," Stallone said in a statement at the time.

But, at this point, Flavin would be his third wife. He first married Sasha Czack in 1974 when he was 28. They had two sons -- Sage, who died in 2012 at 36 from a heart attack, and Seargeoh. Stallone and Czack divorced in 1985.

He married model and Rocky IV co-star Brigitte Nielsen in 1985 but divorced two years later.

Stallone and Flavin complete the trifecta

The couple would later welcome daughters Sistine on June 27, 1998 and Scarlet on May 25, 2002.

In a 2010 interview with The Telegraph, Stallone opened up about living in a female-dominated household -- a stark contrast to the testosterone-fueled sets he produced and starred in -- and how much Flavin had changed his outlook on life and the dominant role she plays in their household.

"Everything in the house is female. The toys, the housekeeper, all the dogs. The one dog I have that's male is neutered. I'm next," he joked. "But I've never had more fun. I learned that from my wife. It took me 19 years to realize she's always right. I realized that women have a knack, at least Jennifer, for making incredibly erudite, wise, smart decisions. I always leap without looking. She always looks and never leaps. She's incredibly safe. So now finally, I say: 'Honey, you make all the decisions. Done, done, done. I trust you.' I never had that before. Ever."

Flavin turns 50

On Aug. 14, 2018, Stallone took to Instagram and posted a side-by-side photo of them from back in the day to the present. In the throwback photo, Stallone looks stoic. In the second photo, he's smiling into the camera and Flavin flashes her smile, too.

He captioned the post, "Congratulations to my wife on her 50th birthday!!! We’ve been together a long time and I’m very lucky to have met such a fantastic woman."

Daughters are all grown up

In 2017, Stallone and Flavin beamed with pride after their daughters -- Sophia, Sistine and Scarlett -- are all named Miss Golden Globes 2017. In an exclusive interview with ET at the time, Stallone was in awe of the honor while giving Flavin all the credit for raising three wonderful children.

"I'm just along for the ride," Stallone told ET at the time. "I'm stunned that life has moved by so quickly, and my daughters turned out so wonderfully. I have to give Jennifer all the credit."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Two years later, Stallone appeared at a red carpet premiere, but it wasn't for one of his films. He was there to support Sistine's movie, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

"Honestly, I feel a bit speechless. I don't really know how to feel. This is the first time it's my thing so that's really cool and hopefully this isn't my first and only carpet," Sistine told ET at the time.

And while Stallone gave his daughter some space when it came to filming the movie, he made sure to offer her some advice.

"[My dad] wanted the director's note to be, instead of swimming away, confront the shark head-on -- which I don't think would've played out well," Sistine revealed.

The couple celebrated another big occasion on May 10, 2019, when Sophia became their first daughter to graduate from college. Sophia donned her cap and gown from USC in a photo Stallone shared on Instagram. He captioned it, "Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!"

25th wedding anniversary

Stallone and Flavin celebrated a milestone anniversary earlier this year when they hit the 25-year wedding mark.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone gushed alongside a series of images of him and Flavin. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Flavin shared her love for Stallone in the comments section, writing, "Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I’m yours for the rest of my life!"

Flavin also took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with her own post.

"Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" Flavin wrote. "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

The cover-up

An Aug. 22 report in the Daily Mail revealed that there was trouble in paradise, after Stallone covered up the portrait of his wife located on his bicep. The new ink was revealed in since-deleted pictures that were posted by artist Zach Perez.

Flavin's face was replaced by a photo of Stallone's character, Rocky’s, bull mastiff Butkus. The new ink led fans to question if there were issues between the couple.

The actor's rep tried, to no avail, to downplay the tattoo cover-up, telling the Daily Mail that nothing was amiss and there was no cause for alarm, saying, "Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable."

"As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus," the statement continued. "Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

But the cover-up was far from the only sign the marriage may have gotten, er, rocky. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Flavin apparently unfollowed Stallone on Instagram.

In a recent post by Flavin, she seemingly shaded Stallone after sharing a picture of her and their three girls, with the caption, "These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever. #truth #family #forever."

Flavin files for divorce

ET confirmed on Aug. 24 that Flavin filed for divorce in Florida. According to the filing, she wants to remain living in the couple's home in Palm Beach, Florida, amid the divorce proceedings. She also believes her husband is hiding marital assets.

"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings," read the divorce docs.

Additionally, Flavin wants to keep her last name.

Fight over dog triggered divorce?

According to TMZ, citing sources directly connected to the couple, Flavin filed for divorce shortly after getting into an argument with Stallone over whether he could get another dog. The outlet reported on Aug. 24 that Sly wanted a Rottweiler but she didn't want another dog. The argument apparently got heated, and other issues were brought up, but none that would destroy a longtime marriage.

Neither budged on their position over the dog, except Stallone broke the stalemate when he reportedly went ahead and got the dog, named Dwight, which is the name of his character in his TV show, Tulsa King.

TMZ reported that Stallone was in Oklahoma filming the show when he found out Flavin filed for divorce.