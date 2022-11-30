Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' Renewed for Season 2

Sylvester Stallone is staying put as the Tulsa King. Paramount+ has officially renewed the freshman gangster drama on Wednesday, touting it as the top new series debut so far this year.

Tulsa King, from Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The series received a special premiere airing Nov. 20 on Paramount Network following a new episode of Yellowstone, where it drew in 3.7 million viewers, besting HBO's House of the Dragon premiere earlier this year.

"Tulsa King scored as the No. 1 new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history -- which is why we instantly greenlit season 2,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement. “Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth -- none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

"With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan's darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming, in a statement. "The series' premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network's incredible Yellowstone audience."

Added David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios: “We could not be more excited about the success of Tulsa King. It's a fun, fresh show that audiences are truly embracing in no small part because of its star, Sylvester Stallone. We are thankful to Chris McCarthy and MTV Entertainment Studios for their continued support and we are looking forward to getting back on set for season 2.”

Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson and Garrett Hedlund star in the series.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.