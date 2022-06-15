Sylvester Stallone Is Back for Vengeance in 'Tulsa King': Watch the Paramount Plus Teaser

Sylvester Stallone is the Tulsa King. Paramount+ dropped the intense first teaser trailer for the upcoming drama series from creator Taylor Sheridan on Wednesday, teeing up what's to come for Stallone and company.

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The teaser puts Stallone at the center of the action as he gears up for vengeance.

"When I was 17, I wanted to be a gangster," Dwight opens the intriguing teaser. "I married this life and now after keeping my mouth shut, I'm going to see if it married me back." Watch below.

The series, also executive produced by Stallone and showrunner Terence Winter, stars Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson and Garrett Hedlund.

Tulsa King premieres with back-to-back episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.