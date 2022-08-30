Sylvester Stallone Denies Wasting Marital Assets in Response to Jennifer Flavin Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone is denying several of his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin's claims and requests in their divorce proceedings.

Flavin, Stallone's wife of 25 years, filed a petition for the dissolution of marriage on Aug. 19. On Monday, Stallone filed a response obtained by ET.

In the petition, Flavin stated that Stallone "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

In his response, Stallone denied these allegations, saying he "has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets." Stallone also denied Flavin's request to have exclusive use and occupancy of their home in Palm Beach, Florida. He also denied Flavin's request for the option to join in any of his business entities or corporations in the future.

Stallone accepted several of Flavin's other requests, including her desire to restore her maiden name and an equitable distribution of their joint assets and liabilities.

Stallone previously reacted to the split via his rep, telling ET earlier this month, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

ET has also reached out to Flavin for comment.