Sydney Sweeney Completely Transforms Her Look While on 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

What's better than one Met Gala look? Two!

Such was the case for a few celebrities that stepped out onto the red-carpeted steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night in honor of the star-studded annual affair, themed this year as “In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The theme reflects the latter of a two-part exhibition on American fashion being featured at the Costume Institute, beginning May 7.

Among the famous figures who sported transformational looks was Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney. The Tory Burch ambassador donned a custom dress with a sheer geometric corset and removable taffeta ball skirt that, once taken off, revealed a mini dress underneath. Needless to say, it was the perfect ensemble to more comfortably dance the night away.

"What a dream night! honestly the most fun on a carpet I’ve ever had," the 24-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @toryburch for my first met and this incredible dress! still can’t believe this entire night was real :)."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Gotham/Getty Images

The live wardrobe change emerged as a trend at this year's ball. Blake Lively awed the crowd as the elaborate copper bow on her embellished Atelier Versace gown unraveled to unveil a teal train. Cara Delevingne, meanwhile, removed her red Dior Haute Couture suit jacket to reveal her gold-painted arms and chest -- including gold nipple covers -- underneath.