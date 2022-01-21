'Sweet Magnolias' Season 2: Romance, Drama and Friendship Abound in First Trailer

It's nearly time to return to Serenity! On Friday, Netflix released the trailer for season 2 of Sweet Magnolias, and it teases more romance, drama and friendship to come.

In the trailer, things between Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and Cal (Justin Bruening) are better than ever, Helen (Heather Headley) is still grappling with her feelings for Erik (Dion Johnstone), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) is in the middle of a love triangle between Jeremy (Chase Anderson) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn).

Elsewhere, Isaac (Chris Medlin) continues to search for his birth parents, Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) and Bill (Chris Klein) welcome their baby, and answers about who else, besides Maddie's son, Kyle (Logan Allen), was in the car crash that left season 1 on a cliffhanger.

In the description for season 2, Netflix promises that learning who else was in the car is "just the first of many surprises to come out of Prom Night."

Per the streamer, "Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected."

When ET spoke with Garcia Swisher last April, she teased what's to come in season 2.

"Last year, you really got to know the characters and laid out the stories and we really dug into the meat and the potatoes of the three [women], where we are in our lives," she said. "Well, this year it's like, 'Honey, we're juggling. All of us are juggling.' There's a few more storylines happening to each of us."

"You see the depths of our commitment to each other this season," Garcia Swisher continued. "I think you see the depths of the realness of our friendship and the history and that we are all raising our children side by side, but we all are on our own journeys just naturally as life. You will see all of that. It's super human and super special and super real."

Sweet Magnolias season 2 will debut Feb. 4 on Netflix.