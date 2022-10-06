'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Explores 'Mushroom Kingdom' in First Teaser

Mama mia! It's-a-finally here! The teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Super Mario Bros. animated film dropped on Thursday and it's fire!

In the opening of the 2 minutes, 36 seconds trailer, Bowser's army gets ready for battle in what easily turns into pure domination. Bowser -- voiced by Jack Black -- is on a quest to find the coveted super star. And, when he does, Bowser exclaims, "I finally found it. Now who's gonna stop me?!?"

The screen fades and goes black before the iconic theme song plays and Chris Pratt's Mario gets launched into "mushroom kingdom." A befuddled Mario looks at his surroundings before reaching to touch a blue mushroom. Then, out of nowhere, Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) rises from the sea of mushrooms and shouts at Mario not to touch that mushroom. The duo then takes off to explore the kingdom.

Thursday. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct. pic.twitter.com/Ttrpn5TXJ5 — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) October 4, 2022

The star-studded cast is rounded out by Emmy-nominee Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and surprise cameos from Charles Martinet.

Nearly a year ago, Taylor-Joy spoke to ET's Matt Cohen and revealed the best part of getting to voice Princess Peach.

"Oh, it is so much fun. We started doing little bits and pieces of it already," The Queen's Gambit star gushed. "The greatest part is that I get to say I am doing homework or work or research just by gaming, which is pretty great."

"I have to," Joy added of playing the games in preparation for the role. "The fan base is so intense, of course, I have to do it. It's so much fun."

The animated film hits theaters in North America on April 7, 2023.