'Summer House' Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Wear a Couples Costume Amid Romance Rumors

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are fueling romance rumors with their adorable Halloween couples costume.

On Sunday, Lindsay shared a photo on Instagram of the two holding one another in a romantic pose while dressed up as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Johnny Castle from the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing.

"I carried a watermelon 💃🏼🕺🏻#DirtyDancing," she captioned the photo.

The post got plenty of positive comments, including one that reads, "Tell me you're dating without telling me you're dating 😍🔥."

Another comment reads, "Hoping this means y'all are together!!!"

Lindsay and Carl previously dated, and have recently sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted out and about together and appearing to be cozy on Instagram. ET spoke to the two in October when they attended the release party for Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People That Lived It together, and they played coy when asked about the rumors.

"Um... no, there's nothing that we want to say about it," she said with a smile.

As for Carl, he noted, "Obviously, our friendship is incredibly ... you know, we're very tight. I'm in a really good place, overall, almost 10 months sober. That's like the number one thing for me right now, but she's been a huge support. I'm here to support her during Winter House and yeah, we're in a good place."

Lindsay added, "All love and support."

ET also spoke to Carl in April, and he said he was now at a place where he felt ready to date again, after spending the better half of the last year on some self-improvement after the death of his brother, Curtis, who died of a drug overdose after years of battling an opioid addiction.

"Getting sober was huge," he said. "I'm going to tread lightly and be just very open, because I'm dating sober now. I think anybody I date has to fit into that lifestyle."

"I don't need her to be sober," he then clarified. "I just need her to be OK with me being sober. Other things, I need a sense of humor. I need somebody who's also intellectual and can have a deeper conversation. …. It's all on the inside and things I like, but obviously I need to be attracted to them on the outside."

Back in February, Lindsay appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and responded to a viewer who asked if her relationship with Carl would have been different if he was sober at that time.

"You know, what I love about my relationship with Carl is we have a foundation of friendship, first and foremost. And that's why we’re able to be so close now," she said. "But maybe! Maybe it would have been different, because he would have had a clear lens of what we were going through, and I would have had a partner in him."

"I love Carl so much. He is one of my best friends," she added when the viewer asked if she would ever consider dating him again. "We actually got closer after our little romantic stint. But I don't know. I just feel like we're like too close now. Like, he lives in my building. We spend five days a week together, going to the grocery store, going on runs, cooking dinner."