'Summer House': Luke Gulbranson Tears Up While Apologizing for 'Bar Crawl Night' Fight (Exclusive)

Luke Gulbranson is sorry. The Summer House star offers up a tearful apology on this week's all-new episode, and ET has your exclusive first look. It's the day after the near-brawl at the Hamptons share's front door, which started after Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke and Ciara Miller cornered Luke about his behavior toward the women in the house so far during season 5. Things took a turn when Luke walked away from the group, with Kyle chasing after Luke and telling him, "You love controlling females." Luke stepped outside for just a minute before storming back into the house and yelling for Kyle to come downstairs and face him. Chaos ensued, with the full cast either running after Luke, trying to hold back someone who was or watching in horror.

"I was, I was gonna [cry]," Luke tells his friends, gathered around the dinner table. "I’m a bit of an emotional mess, I’m sorry. You know, I wanna apologize to everybody. I feel horrible about what happened the other night. Something I’ve battled my whole life -- I’m 36 -- and we all have problems, I didn’t have an easy life, OK? And yelling is something that was ingrained in me. Anger is ingrained in me. To this day, I still deal with it, with my family. As I’ve grown older, I’ve battled not being my parents. The way they treat each other, talk to each other is not normal. What’s normal for me is not normal for you. To this day, I still deal with them yelling at each other. I don’t want to be them, and I don’t want to treat people like that. It kills me."

"I don’t have the answers," he adds. "When I have seven people talking to me, I hit a boiling point. Was that the right thing to do? Absolutely not. I’m ashamed of myself. I hurt people, I scared people. I don’t want to hurt you. I don’t want to scare you. That s**t hurts, dude. Like, I have battles -- we all do -- but like, one of my battles is, is that that’s in me, and I try so hard to not be that person. I f**ked up."

Watch the emotional moment here:

Viewers will have to tune-in to see how the altercation ends and how the group gets to a place where they can sit together calmly. Kyle and his fiancée Amanda Batula did offer some insight to the situation while chatting with ET last week.

"I mean, look, we've never had a situation in all the years of filming, where the producers have to actually physically get involved and get in between us," Kyle noted. "Things really escalated really quickly and I'm actually a little ashamed of that. I think Carl and Luke both feel the same way and we were all good friends and kind of got our emotions, they got the best of us."

"I remember watching you and just thinking it's 'the boys are being boys,'" Amanda added. "But I feel like boys are also boys, and they don't hold grudges, and they just get over things a lot easier."

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.