Sugar Rush -- an Interactive and Candy-Filled Drive-Thru Experience -- Is Coming to L.A.

After a long winter, it’s time to put a spring in your step. Luckily for California residents, Experiential Supply Co. is bringing Sugar Rush, an interactive drive-thru experience, to the West Coast to help kick off the season.



"We've been working hard to make sure Sugar Rush felt fresh and exciting with a new twist to drive-thrus,” Experiential Supply Co. founder and chief experience officer Jasen Smith told ET.

Picture colorful candy installations, oversized displays, unique performances and immersive tunnels where guests can choose different paths to go on, making it a one-of-a-kind event.



“The create-your-own-adventure approach we've taken is a first of its kind and puts some curated excitement into the guests hands. We can't wait to show off this colorful candy oasis with the city!” he added.

Experiential Supply Co.



Visitors can expect to be mesmerized while driving through a Willy Wonka meets Burning Man dreamland filled with five million pieces of candy, massive lollipops, giant gummy bears, a 30-foot ballerina and more.



Experiential Supply Co. is an award-winning, full-service production house that presented Hauntoween LA, WonderLAnd and the Ready Player One Challenge and Smallfoot Yeti Village attractions.

"We’ve taken everything we learned from Hauntoween LA and WonderLAnd and applied it to Sugar Rush,” Smith said in a press release.

"This will be a true interactive experience where each vehicle has control of its own adventure. Families will have a blast, and of course, we’ve brought back the candy giveaways!" he continued.



Experiential Supply Co.

Sugar Rush will be open daily from Friday, March 26 to Sunday, April 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, California, and is $75 per vehicle.