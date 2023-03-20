'Succession's Brian Cox Explains Why Ending the Series Was the Right Decision (Exclusive)

Ready for the end. As Succession gears up to kick off its fourth and final season, series star Brian Cox says he's "more than ready" for the show to wrap up its acclaimed story.

Cox walked the carpet for the season 4 premiere on Monday, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the series' dramatic conclusion.

"I think we've, you know, got to the point where the show has reached its natural closure," Cox, 76, shared, adding that Succession's creator and showrunner, Jesse Armstrong, knows exactly how to go out on a high note.

"Jesse won't let anything go on further than it needs to," Cox said. "A lot of shows outstay their welcome, and I think our show is perfect, and neat, in the way it is."

Personally, Cox is "absolutely delighted" that the series is wrapping up when it makes the most sense, and added, "In a good way, I'm happy it's over."

That being said, more than anything else, he's going to miss spending time with the people he's been working alongside for the past four seasons.

"It's the cast. I'll miss the cast and the crew, the camera guys, we got great camera operators. We got to be we've got a couple of great DPs. So you know, it's the whole shebang," Cox said. "I'll miss the people I work with. They're the key."

Looking back on Succession's legacy, Cox -- who plays wealthy family patriarch and media magnate Logan Roy -- feels the beloved series is reflective of the world in a way that people can learn an important lesson from.

"I think it's a brilliantly observant show of our time. You know, of where we are, the kind of confusion that we've been through -- particularly with this regime before -- which was awful," said Cox, referring to the Trump Administration, of which he's been vocally critical of in the past. "I think that's what it really has taught us. It's taught us that we've got to avoid that... Especially as the world is getting richer on one side [and] getting a hell of a lot poorer on the other side."

The fourth and final season of Succession premieres Sunday, March 26 on HBO.