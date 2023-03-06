'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun Reveals How the Cast Feels About the Series Ending (Exclusive)

While walking the red carpet at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Nicholas Braun spoke to ET about how he feels about Succession ending with season 4 and his last day filming the Emmy-winning HBO drama.

"We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don't believe it till Jesse says it," Braun told Will Marfuggi, referring to the series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong, who first revealed the news about the series ending in an interview with TheNew Yorker.

"We're all pretty bummed," he added.



"I was sad as hell [on] my last day," Braun continued, sharing what it was like to wrap production on the upcoming, final episodes. "I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It's been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough."

When it comes to the finale, Braun didn't reveal any details, but he did say, "The ending is fire."

Of course, what that means for Braun's character, cousin Greg, remains to be seen. All we do know is that he appears to be on the side of his uncle, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) following the attempted coup that took place at the end of season 3.

Season 4, meanwhile, will see Logan moving ever closer to selling Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) while angst and division among the Roy family continues to ramp up. As a result, a power struggle ensues as they take stock in what remains of their cultural and political clout.

The final season of Succession debuts Sunday, March 26.