'Succession' Creator 'Un-Thanks' Coronavirus During Emmy Speech for Outstanding Drama Series

The winner of the 72nd Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series is Succession. The acclaimed HBO family drama came out on top in the category after losing againstGame of Thrones in 2019.

"This is a very nice moment and it's very sad not to be with some of the cast and crew to share this with you all tonight. This is a wonderful achievement for the whole group,” creator Jesse Armstrong said Sunday night, while accepting the award on the show’s behalf. Armstrong's phone began to ring midway through his acceptance speech, causing him to chuckle and make a quip about who was most likely on the other line.

"But being robbed of the opportunity to spend time with our peers and with the cast and crew, I think maybe I'd like to do a couple of un-thank yous," he deadpanned. "Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to President Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response... Un-thank you to the nationalists and quasi-nationalist governments in the world who are the opposite of what we need right now."

"And un-thank you to the media moguls who do so much for all the who do so much for all the people in power, So un-thank you," Armstrong ended his speech.

Succession beat out Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Stranger Things for the top drama prize.

The ensemble drama, led by Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and others was one of the most-nominated programs of the year, with 18 nominations across acting, directing and writing categories. It won three other Emmys on Sunday night, including Strong's first Emmy win as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, beating out his co-star Cox, as well as the drama writing and directing awards.

Leading up to Sunday’s virtual ceremony, the series won three additional awards, including Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Cherry Jones and, fittingly enough, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, bringing its total Emmy haul to seven this year.

The 2020 Primetime Emmys, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, were broadcast live on ABC.