Stream Beyoncé's 'Black Is King': How to Watch the New Visual Album on Disney Plus

It's time to get in formation to watch Beyoncé on Disney+! The GRAMMY-winning artist's new visual album, Black Is King, which Queen Bey wrote, executive produced and directed is coming to the streaming service on July 31. The film is based on the music from her album The Lion King: The Gift, and is billed as "a reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs," and includes featured artists and guest appearances.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé revealed the latest trailer for Black Is King. Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles Lawson and others were featured in the trailer, along with new glimpses of the upcoming visual album event.

To watch Beyoncé's Black Is King on Disney+, you can sign up for Disney+ here. Plans include month-to-month for $6.99, an annual subscription for $69.99 per year, or a Disney+/ Hulu/ ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 per month.

Also, you can watch The Lion King on Disney+ here.

The visual album is a medium Beyoncé is quite familiar with at this point, with her self-titled surprise album in 2013, followed by the massively acclaimed Lemonade, which she debuted on HBO in 2016. Additionally, the artist's latest film, Homecoming, featuring an impeccably produced mix of her two iconic Coachella sets, premiered on Netflix in 2019.

