'Stranger Things' Stars and Real-Life Couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Stranger Things co-stars and real-life couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are still going strong and stepping out together on the red carpet!

The duo posed for photographers at the Brooklyn Museum's Artist Ball presented by Dior on Tuesday, complimenting each other's looks in all-black ensembles. Dyer, 28, and Heaton, 29, were also snapped together inside the event, cozied up on a bench.

It was a rare red carpet outing for the couple, who last posed for photographers along with their castmates at a season 4 screening of their hit Netflix series last May. Dyer and Heaton made their debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards in late 2017 and appeared together again a few months later at the 2018 National Television Awards in London, England.

While Dyer and Heaton have kept quiet about their personal lives, the actress once spoke to Refinery29 about acting alongside her beau. "It's an interesting thing to work with someone who you go home with," she said. "It's always really fun." Dyer plays Nancy Wheeler and Heaton plays Jonathan Byers on the series.

Last year, while promoting the show, Dyer was hilariously grilled in an appearance on The Tonight Show about her character's love triangle with Byers' Jonathan and Steve, played by Joe Keery.

Meanwhile, their Stranger Things co-star, 19-year-old Millie Bobbie Brown, recently announced her own engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi.

Brown previously shared with Wired that she met her man on Instagram. The couple launched their relationship on Instagram in 2021, and made their red carpet debut at the British Academy Film Awards in March 2022. Bonjiovi also supported Brown at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in May and at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in September.

In January 2023, Brown reasserted her love for Bongiovi in an Instagram post that referred to her boyfriend as "my partner for life."

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! Grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she wrote beneath a collection of 2022 photos. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. Let's do it again but better!"