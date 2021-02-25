Stevie Wonder Says He's Moving to Ghana to Protect His Grandchildren from Injustice

Stevie Wonder is planning out his future. The music legend recently revealed to Oprah Winfrey that he is set on heading out to West Africa to spend his remaining years.

"I wanna see this nation smile again, and I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana," Wonder, 67, told Winfrey in a recent interview. "Because I'm going to do that."

According to the celebrated musician, he plans to move in an effort to protect his grandchildren from the racial injustice and prejudice that he feels is pervasive in American society.

"I don't want to see my children's children's children have to say, 'Oh, please like me. Please respect me. Please know that I am important. Please value me,'" Wonder shared. "What kind of [life would that be]?"

Wonder -- who has won 25 GRAMMY awards and has been nominated 74 times -- has reportedly been considering a move to Ghana for more than 25 years.

Back in 1994, Wonder said at a gathering for the International Association of African American Music that he wanted to relocate to the West African country because he felt there's "more of a sense of community there," according to CNN.