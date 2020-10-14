Stevie Nicks Makes TikTok Debut With Her Version of the Viral 'Dreams' Challenge

Stevie Nicks has joined TikTok and she's already making the most of it. The legendary musician made her TikTok debut on Tuesday with her take on one of the platform's most popular viral challenges.

Sitting at her grand piano -- next to a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice and a record player pumping out the hit 1977 single "Dreams" -- Nicks laces up a pair of white roller skates while singing along to her own voice.

Nicks was a member of Fleetwood Mac and was responsible for writing and performing "Dreams," which appeared on the band's megahit album Rumors.

The songstress shared the TikTok video to Twitter as well, captioning the clip, "Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!"

The video is Nicks' take on the popular video challenge first sparked by Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on TikTok and gained viral fame with a video he posted in September.

Apodaca's original post, which he captioned, "Morning vibe," showed his skateboarding through the city while drinking from a bottle of Cran-Raspberry juice all set to the Fleetwood Mac hit.

Shortly after his video started making the rounds, and was shared to other social media platforms, Fleetwood Mac tweeted their love for the video and embraced its vibe.

Later, Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood created his own TikTok account to recreate Apodaca's video as well.

ET spoke with Apodaca after the Fleetwood's video was posted, and he opened up about how it felt to get such support from the legendary artists.

"It was insane because I was like, 'Wow. Mick Fleetwood has a TikTok account?' And then I went inside his videos to check it out, and I was like, 'No, he made a TikTok account just to do this video,'" Apodaca said. "He put my name in the comments and everything. I actually even got a letter from him. It's just insane."

The video brought so much joy to people that even Ocean Spray took notice, gifting Apodaca a truck filled with bottles of their juice.

"I was just cruisin' with my juice, you know what I mean? It was just insane," he said. "For them to go out and get me a truck... and to have it presented to me by my daughter, it was insane, man. They went all out... It's just a blessing, man."

Check out the stories below for more on Fleetwood's surprise message for Apodaca and his viral fame.