Steve-O Tapes Himself to Billboard for New Project

Steve-O's latest stunt has taken him to new heights. The Jackass star revealed on Instagram on Thursday that he had taken advertising for his new project, Gnarly, into his own hands -- and taped himself to a billboard in Los Angeles.

"I'm attached to a billboard right now (swipe to see the whole thing) and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this," he captioned his post, which showed two images of him fastened to the billboard.

"I’m happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on. It’s called Gnarly and, If you’re over 18, check it out at steveo.com! Thanks!" he added.

Despite Steve-O's hopes to keep authorities at bay, images posted on Twitter on Thursday show firefighters gathering below the billboard on North Cahuenga Boulevard.

Steve-O is stuck way up on a billboard in Hollywood with duct tape and it somehow isn't even the craziest thing happening in 2020. pic.twitter.com/8AQb6Obb6f — Doge (@IntelDoge) August 13, 2020

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it was at the scene and that one or more lanes may be shut down until the apparent rescue operation is completed. "LAFD assisting law enforcement at an apparent single patient behavioral emergency, one person secured (themselves?) to a billboard," read a public safety alert.

Steve-O was removed from the billboard and safely lowered by 11 a.m. See more on the TV personality in the video below.