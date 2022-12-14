Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died, ET can confirm. He was 40.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker, shared in a statement to ET. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Boss' wife ended her statement with one final message to her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

TMZ was the first to report that the former DJ ofThe Ellen DeGeneres Show had died.

According to the outlet, Holker entered a Los Angeles police station and reported that her husband had left home without his car. Shortly after, LAPD reportedly responded to gunshots at a Los Angeles hotel, where he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

ET can confirm that Boss checked into the Oak Tree Inn on Monday. When he didn't check out at 11 a.m. PT the next morning, housekeeping and management knocked on his door "repeatedly." When there was no answer, management opened the door, saw a body on the floor and immediately called the police.

Boss was found in an upstairs motel room, where he died by suicide, ET confirms.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner tells ET, "The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene on Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:25 hours." His examination is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers//NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Boss was known for his role as the house DJ for Ellen from 2014 until the end of the series in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres made him an executive producer, and at the start of each episode, tWitch would get the audience pumped up with his dance moves.

The world was introduced to the performer in 2008, when he became the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance. Boss also appeared on the big screen alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike: XXL.

In 2013, Boss married Holker, a fellow SYTYCD alum. The pair recently celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary. On Saturday, Boss took to social media to mark the occasion with a series of throwback pictures from their wedding.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

Boss and 34-year-old Holker are parents to 14-year-old Weslie, 6-year-old Maddox and 3-year-old Zaia.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.