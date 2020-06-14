Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker Celebrate Loving Day With Wedding Photo

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker are making sure the important moments in United States history don't go unrecognized. Boss took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate Loving Day, which commemorates the Loving v. Virginia Supreme Court case, which struck down laws banning interracial marriage 53 years ago.

Boss posted side-by-side photos of the Loving couple, Mildred Jeter and Richard Loving, as well as himself and Holker at their wedding.

"Love wins," he began his heartfelt post. "53 years ago today, our life together became a possibility. Forever turned into reality. Our family, our legacy. We couldn’t have gotten here without Mr. & Mrs. Loving."

"And just like their love for each other paved the way for change, I want for our love to do the same. To be a picture of hope. A picture of happiness. A picture that ACTUALLY looks like a really dope puzzle. Like, pieces that at one time were apart indefinitely, until someone said 'nah, there’s a bigger picture here.' Building that picture takes patience. Humility. Focus. Optimism. Vision. Steadfastness," he continued.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show star concluded, "There’s also another picture that needs that kind of attention. The picture of all people in America, seen as just that, people. Love fights. Loving wins. So, strap your gloves on America. Let’s EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US spread the love and light of equality and do what’s right to make this a place where our kids don’t have to be scared to be the unique piece of this puzzle we live in. #lovingday #love 💍 @allisonholker."

In a recent interview with ET, Boss and Holker opened up about how they're talking to their children about race and the Black Lives Matter movement. Boss and Holker share two kids together, Maddox, 4, and Zaia, 7 months, while Holker is also mom to 12-year-old daughter Weslie from a previous relationship.

While Zaia is too young to know what's going on and, as Boss puts it, Maddox's days are currently "comprised of joy and nothing else," Weslie has been inspired to get involved in the movement.

"We have absolutely had conversations with her," Holker said. "Gen Z, they are wise. They are very observant and they are about change. They’re the ones on the front lines right now looking up information, signing petitions. They are active in this community."

"My daughter and her friends, they all have conversations with each other about their personal experiences," she added. "It’s so inspiring to see such a young generation be like, 'Why do just adults have to talk about this? I’ve seen this.' Our daughter is continuing to learn, but she is about it. I think a lot of these kids are. They want to see action. They want to see change."

