Stephen Colletti Reveals 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Star Producers Wanted Him to Date

The Hills: New Beginnings producers had a romantic interest in mind for Stephen Colletti. On the latest episode of his Back to the Beach podcast, the 36-year-old Laguna Beach alum revealed that he was approached to join The Hills reboot, which aired between 2019 and 2021.

"I had a conversation about four years ago. In the conversations with the producers, I'm like, 'Guys, do you really think that I could be on this show?' The only connection was you or Lauren [Conrad]," he told his co-host, Kristin Cavallari, alluding to the fact that he didn't hang out with Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt or others who were signed on to participate.

Producers had already thought of that, though, and pitched that he and Audrina Patridge could develop a romance on the series.

"Couldn't you see yourself having a little something with Audrina?" Colletti remembered a producer asking him. "It seems like you guys would have good chemistry and you know her, right? So it's not totally unrealistic to think you may want to go on a date."

Colletti ended up not doing the show, which was pitched to him when he met with Viacom in hopes of finding a home for his series, Everyone Is Doing Great.

"If there's a world where if I show up for a couple of episodes of The Hills and Viacom or one of their platforms buys [Everyone Is Doing Great], I'll f**king do it, [but] of course it didn't work out that way," he said, as his comedy series ended up landing at Hulu.

In the romance department, both Colletti and Patridge found love elsewhere, the former with NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver and the latter with her podcast producer, Jarod Einsohn.