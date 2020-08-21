Steph & Ayesha Curry Have Endearing Chat About Politics With Daughters Riley & Ryan During 2020 DNC

The Currys are endorsing Joe Biden. Steph and Ayesha Curry, along with their daughters -- Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5 -- made a sweet appearance during night four of the Democratic National Convention to have an endearing chat about politics.

“We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy and fair. And so this election...” Ayesha began, "We're voting for Joe Biden," the NBA star finished.

In the prerecorded segment, the parents then had a candid and cute conversation with their two girls, asking them where the president of the United States lives and if they knew what his job was.

"To tell what happened to the world," Ryan replied, with Riley adding, "Keep the environment safe."

Ayesha then asked, if they could create the ideal person to lead this country, what characteristics would that person have?

"A very kind personality," said Riley. She also shared what she would like a president to take care of: "I would like to see them taking care of the Earth and the people."

See the sweet exchanges below.

Following the Currys' sweet moment, Biden thanked the family for their support.

"When I’m president, you and your family are welcome at the White House any time," he tweeted. "And, Riley and Ryan, the Vice President will be @KamalaHarris. I think you’ll really like her. #DemConvention."

.@StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry: Thank you for your support. When I’m president, you and your family are welcome at the White House any time.



And, Riley and Ryan, the Vice President will be @KamalaHarris. I think you’ll really like her. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/0sueYneJF4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

