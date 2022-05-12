Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Have Second Wedding Ceremony In Italy -- See the Pics!

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are renewing their vows just one year after they tied the knot, holding a second wedding ceremony in Rome, Italy!

Schroeder looked gorgeous in her white, strapless wedding gown while being draped in a long veil. Clark went with the classic black-and-white tuxedo complete with a bowtie.

The couple’s 2-year-old baby girl, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, stole the show as the flower girl. Taking after her mom, she wore a darling white dress, accented with pearls.

Clark took to Instagram Stories to gush over the first look at his bride. Apparently speechless, Clark wrote, “I just saw Stassi for the first time in her dress and man, I am …”

This elegant Italian ceremony has been a long time coming for Schroeder and Clark, as their initial wedding plans were postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. The couple then opted for quiet, backyard nuptials in September 2020.

After the wedding, Schroeder manifested this second ceremony, writing via Instagram, "Today would've been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway," she wrote. "Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie."

Schroeder and Clark have been together since February 2018, and when ET chatted with Schroeder in November of that year, she said she knew Clark was "the One."

Vanderpump fans will remember that Clark proposed to Schroeder in July 2019 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The exciting moment was captured for season 8 of the hit reality show.

It wasn’t long after, however, that Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump when her fellow SUR co-worker, Faith Stowers, came forward with allegations Stassi had falsely reported her to a police tip line in 2018. Stowers’ statement claimed Schroeder’s intentions were racially motivated.

It was just days after Schroeder was fired that she and Clark announced her pregnancy.