Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2020: Jimmy Fallon, Meghan Markle, Nicki Minaj and More

With travel and health restrictions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Thanksgiving looks a little bit different this year. But celebs, like the rest of us, are still finding ways to celebrate all the things they're thankful for.
From Macy's socially-distanced Thanksgiving Day Parade, to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first stateside Turkey Day in their California home, here's a look at how stars celebrated Thanksgiving 2020.
After an emotional week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were looking forward to a low-key Thanksgiving dinner with close family, including son Archie and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
A source close to the couple told ET, "[Meghan and Harry] are going to have a quiet dinner at home and are looking forward to celebrating their first American Thanksgiving in the States as a family. They plan to enjoy a home-cooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden."
In New York City, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots helped kick off the "reimagined" Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was a television-only event this year, with performances and spectacles filmed over several days to discourage crowds of gathered spectators.
Al Roker also shared plenty of (masked) pics from the parade route -- including his reunion with 2019 "arch-nemesis" Butter Man!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was at the NYC parade in spirit, as a ballon of his infamous fanny pack throwback celebrated the upcoming release of his Young Rock biopic series on NBC.
"I’ve been a lucky SOB to have done some pretty cool sh*t in my career, but after seeing my @nbcyoungrock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade, this might take the cake," the star gushed on Instagram.
Meanwhile, from Washington D.C., President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill shared a holiday message, writing, "We're going to get through this together, even if we have to be apart. Happy Thanksgiving."
