'Star Trek: Lower Decks' First Look: Ensign Tendi Meets Mariner and Boimler in Animated Premiere (Exclusive)

Revolving around the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the USS Cerritos, the series -- set in 2380 -- follows Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) and D'Vana Tendi (Noel Wells) as they try to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by sci-fi anomalies.

In the series premiere, "Second Contact," it's newbie Ensign Tendi's first day of work on the USS Cerritos and it's there she meets Mariner and Boimler for the very first time.

"Ensign Tendi, reporting for duty! You're my orientation liaison!" she enthusiastically says to Boimler in ET's exclusive clip.

"Welcome, Brad Boimler, Ensign, Command division," Boimler slickly introduces himself.

Tendi's excitement can't be contained and she exclaims that she has never worked with commanders on a Starfleet ship before.

"I'm in Sciences," she says, prompting Boimler to excitedly react as he fumbles his way through the conversation. "I love science, it's so science-y... I mean, the blue goes green, I mean, great with your... oh my god," he stumbles.

Thankfully, Mariner is there to crash the party. "Mariner, also an Ensign, Command division, but not quite so impressed with myself as this little guy," she jokes, messing up Boimler's hair. "We're not actual commanders by the way, we're commanders-in-training."

When Tendi openly talks about how awesome her new work friends are, Mariner tries to lower her expectations. "We're not elite, we're more like the cool, scrappy underdogs of the ship. You know, we don't wash hands, we're doing kick flips all the time..."

"With focus and dedication, you could be chief medical officer one day," Boimler says, cutting his colleague off. But Mariner has other ideas. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above.

In addition to Newsome, Quaid and Wells, the voice cast for Star Trek: Lower Decks includes Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks drops Thursday, Aug. 6 on CBS All Access, with new episodes premiering weekly.

