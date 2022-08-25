'Star Trek' Icon Nichelle Nichols' Ashes to Be Launched Into Space

Nichelle Nichols will live long and prosper in space when her ashes are launched into the beyond later this year.

Celestis, Inc., the leader in Memorial Spaceflights, announced that it will carry the Star Trek icon's ashes when its Vulcan rocket embarks on its mission sometime in 2022 and launches a symbolic portion of her cremated remains and a DNA sample into deep space onboard the Enterprise Flight.

According to the company, the Enterprise Flight will travel between 150 million to 300 million kilometers into deep space -- well beyond the Earth-Moon system to interplanetary space. That same flight is expected to launched over 200 flight capsules containing cremated remains (ashes), messages of greetings and DNA samples from clients worldwide.

Nichols, known for her iconic role as Lt. Nyota Uhura, will also be joined by her son, Kyle Johnson, who will submit his DNA to allow him to take this journey with his late mother. The rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"My only regret is that I cannot share this eternal tribute standing beside my mother at the launch," Johnson said. "I know she would be profoundly honored for this unique experience and enthusiastically encourage all of her fans to join us vicariously by contributing your thoughts, affections, memories, [Nichelle Nichols-]inspired successes, dreams, and aspirations via email to be launched with her on this flight!"

It's true. Fans can submit tributes on Celestis' website. Some of the other participants (via their ashes or DNA) on this flight also include Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife and "First Lady of Star Trek" Majel Barrett Roddenberry, and Star Trek star James "Scotty" Doohan.

"Nichelle Nichols was a trailblazing actress, advocate, and dear friend to NASA," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "After Apollo 11, Nichelle made it her mission to inspire women and people of color to join this agency, change the face of STEM and explore the cosmos. Nichelle’s mission is NASA’s mission. Today, as we work to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon under Artemis, NASA is guided by the legacy of Nichelle Nichols."

Nichols died last month. She was 89. Her son, Kyle, confirmed the news, as did the official Star Trek Twitter account.

"We’re deeply saddened to report the passing of Nichelle Nichols - a trailblazer, an inspiration, and so much more. She will be deeply missed," the tweet, accompanied by a picture of Nichols, read.