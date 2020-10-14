'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 3 Sneak Peek: Michael Burnham Seeks Help From a Potential New Ally (Exclusive)

It's been a long wait, but Star Trek: Discovery is finally back.

The CBS All Access original series returns Thursday to kick off its third season after a year-and-a-half hiatus, and only ET premieres an exclusive sneak peek from the first episode.

To jog your memory, in the season 2 finale, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the USS Discovery crew blasted off 930 years into the future, arriving in the year 3188, where the Federation has been depleted following a mysterious apocalyptic event called The Burn. In the exclusive clip from the season 3 premiere, Michael has safely arrived on a strange new land after crashing into a ship and she's desperately seeking help from her mysterious new friend, Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala).

"What's your name?" Burnham asks him in the clip above. But he isn't fully trusting of her (why would he be, after she crashed into his ship), instead scoffing as he walks away.

"I lost my crew," she continues, hoping to gain some trust. "They may be dead. I don't know where I am. I have nowhere to go back to. The only thing I can do right now is trust something... or someone. And I'm sorry you don't want it to be, but it's you."

"So, please... please help me," Burnham pleads, as Book contemplates whether to help her reunite with her crew or not.

Earlier this summer, the cast reunited virtually for Comic-Con@Home, where they offered a preview of season 3 following the sophomore finale that saw the Discovery crew travel nearly a thousand years into the future to parts unknown.

"There's the obvious hope that that works, that the plan works. And even logistically, that we land where we're supposed to, that we defeat Control, that we save the world and save the universe. There's inherent hope in that," Martin-Green shared during the panel. "And also, the hope to continue discovering myself as Burnham. That'll always be there. That hope of continual unveiling and finding that perfect, sweet balance between all the forces that wage within me."

Season 3 will also welcome the franchise’s first transgender and non-binary characters, as well as Book's furry companion, a cat named Grudge.

Star Trek: Discovery returns Thursday, Oct. 15 on CBS All Access. For more on the new season, watch ET's interview below.

