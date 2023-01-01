Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death

Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93.

Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor.

"I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay," she tweeted. "Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor."

Rosie O'Donnell, who had a short stint on the ABC morning show in 2006 and 2014, shared a video on Instagram and recalled watching Broadway shows with Walters.

"Although 93, who wouldn't take that, what a long and full legendary life she had," O'Donnell said. " ... May she rest in peace, and may everyone remember what barriers she broke down for women. She really did, she was the first, and will always be remembered."

Meghan McCain, whose run on the show ended in 2021, remembered Walters as a veteran journalist who laid the foundation for future women broadcasters.

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor. — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 31, 2022

"Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer [sic]," she tweeted. "Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon."

Current co-host Sunny Hostin took to Instagram late Friday night and said she was in Ghana, Africa when she "learned the sad news of my mentor and colleague."

"The world has lost a remarkable woman today. I am heartbroken to hear of Barbara’s passing," she wrote in her caption. "She was an extraordinary, meticulous and no-nonsense journalist with a wicked sense of humor. She shattered countless glass ceilings and did it with grace and humility. While I’m deeply saddened by this loss and will miss her terribly, I’m forever grateful for the trails she blazed for me and so many others. I’m humbled and honored to carry on her legacy. Rest in Power."

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who joined the show in 2022, also took to Instagram and paid tribute to Walters as "a trailblazer, a role model, and an icon."

Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 31, 2022

Instagram

"Before I ever dreamed of being on @theviewabc, I watched her and felt inspired seeing a woman delivering the news at the anchor desk with such force & passion," she wrote in her caption. "When I started on @theviewabc I came up with a mental motto: WWBWD? 'What Would Barbara Walters Do.' I repeat it in my head all the time to remind myself to keep my poise, grace, & composure. She paved the way for so many of us and for that I’m forever grateful. Her legacy will live on. 🤍."

Ana Navarro, who recently was promoted to full-time panelist, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday and re-posted tribute posts to Walters, including past interviews where Walters displayed her deft interviewing skills. Sara Haines also weighed in, recalling how much the TV giant meant to her.

"Barbara Walters was a legend and a trailblazer," Haines wrote in her caption. "When she got her seat at the table, she decided to build her own new table. It is my honor that I get to take a seat at that table every day at The View. Thank you for paving the way for all of us who come after. ♥️."

Debbie Matenopoulos, a co-host for seasons 1 and 2, took to her Instagram Story to share throwback pictures with Walters. Matenopoulos wrote in part, "You single handedly changed my life and the life of every other female journalist by leading the way for us all. May you rest in peace and in power and beauty you amazing woman!"

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar have yet to react to the news.