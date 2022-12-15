Stanley Tucci's 'Searching for Italy' Canceled at CNN, But Don't Say Ciao Just Yet

Stanley Tucci's travel and food show, CNN's Searching for Italy, may have won two Emmys, but apparently that wasn't enough to save it.

The I Wanna Dance With Somebody star and cocktail connoisseur revealed on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the news network canceled the majority of its original programming -- including Searching for Italy.

"Look, when the show came out, it was during the pandemic, it was during lockdown, so we had a captive audience, right? And people were desperate to get out and they sort of lived vicariously through us," Tucci told host Jimmy Fallon of the show's early success when it launched in February 2021. The second season ended Oct. 30.

When Fallon asked whether there were plans for a third season, Tucci then broke the news about the show's uncertain future. But, Tucci remained hopeful that they could potentially have a new start elsewhere.

"Yes, I hope there will be," the 62-year-old actor answered. "Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming. So hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, network, we don't know. But yes, I have plans to do season 3 and more."

In response, Fallon made a lighthearted joke about the show being renamed as it seeks a new home: "Searching for a Network, yeah. It's not as appetizing," Tucci quipped.

Searching for Italy was nominated for seven Primetime Emmys during its two-season run, winning two for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for both seasons.

Watch the video below.

Tucci spoke to ET in May 2020 about the video he posted on Instagram of him making a primo Negroni cocktail at home that became a viral sensation. (Tucci also addressed it during his Tonight Show appearance.)

“We put it out there and I had no idea it would have the effect it did,” Tucci said at the time.

“But I really love it and it’s just a fun thing,” he added, sharing that he learned to make drinks before becoming a full-time actor. “I was a bartender many years ago, when I was young. And I suppose those skills stay with you.”