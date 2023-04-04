'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Trailer: Miles Morales Goes Up Against Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099

Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood webslinger is back, but he's got a whole lot of trouble coming his way! Sony dropped a new trailer for its upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and it gives fans a more in-depth look at what's coming in the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated feature when it premieres on June 2.

Into the Spider-Verse introduced fans to Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore), an intelligent teen whose life changes when he gets bit by a radioactive spider and replaces the recently deceased Peter Parker (Chris Pine) of his universe as the city's Spider-Man. His heroic journey is aided by a team of Spider-Men (or Spider-Women, or Spider-Hams) from other universes, who band together to save the multiverse, including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

The trailer for Across the Spider-Verse shows Miles meeting more Spider-People as he reunites with Gwen for a new adventure. This time he's battling the multiverse-traversing The Spot and dealing with an adversary that hits closer to home -- Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. The intriguing hero returns from his surprise appearance in the post-credits scene of Into the Spider-Verse as the leader of the Spider-Force, a team of multiverse protectors that includes Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Spider-Man India (Karan Soni).

Miguel challenges Miles' sense of morality and ethics, as he questions whether the teen has the will to make the sacrifice necessary to uphold the mantle of Spider-Man.

And, of course, what Spider-People reunion is complete without the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme?

Watch the trailer ahead.

The star-studded voice cast is rounded out by Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone and Shea Whigham.

After taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller told journalists backstage they'd like to dive deeper into Morales' Afro-Latino roots in the sequel.

"We're really proud of this movie, and there’s a lot of great ideas for another one. But obviously, we’re really proud that Miles has Puerto Rican heritage," Lord said. "I'm Cuban-American and... we’re linked, so obviously that’s something that’s a really interesting dimension of the character that's left to be explored further."

Into the Spider-Verse made history for its characters and its creative team, as Peter Ramsey became the first Black winner of the Animated Feature Film category.

"It's a huge responsibility. This is someone who is going to be seen and taken to heart by lots of people," he told reporters of the significance of Miles' background. "All of them deeply felt the importance of that idea and that mission."

"So, Miles had a lot of backup. He had a lot of people who really loved him as a character, believed in his story, and knew how important it was going to be to black kids, Latino kids, kids who just want to be their best selves no matter who they are," Ramsey said. "We're very gratified that people are receiving this in the way [that we hoped]."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2.