'Spider-Man 3' Finally Has a Real Title After Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon Troll Fans

The Spider-Man 3 title has officially been announced. And no, Tom Holland isn't to blame.

Holland, along with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have been trolling fans this week -- sharing fake titles on their social media accounts -- but on Wednesday, the trio shared a video revealing the official title: Spider-Man: No Way Home -- while also poking fun at the Spidey star's loose lips.

The clip features Holland, Batalon and Zendaya in the Spider-Man production offices. Holland emerges from director Jon Watts' office, telling his co-stars that he's been given yet another fake name.

"I just don't understand why he keeps doing this!" Holland groans, while Batalon points out that it's "pretty obvious" to them.

"You spoil things," Zendaya agrees. "Your thing is...to spoil things."

"Name one thing that I've spoiled," Holland protests, to which his friends point out, "The last movie title."

As they walk away arguing, the title, Spider-Man: No Way Home -- along with some hilarious scrapped alternatives -- is seen on a whiteboard in the background, which then transitions into the official Spider-Man logo, theme music and all.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 17.

Holland's first solo Spidey venture, Spider-Man: Homecoming, came out in 2017, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Then, the fate of the franchise was up in the air after the deal between Disney and Sony to share the character was on the verge of dissolving.

However, the studios -- with a bit of nudging from Holland -- reached an agreement that will see Marvel producing the third Spider-Man film, set within the MCU, and allow Peter Parker to appear in a future, as-yet-revealed Marvel Studios film.

