Spencer Pratt Says a Prayer for Kristin Cavallari to Return to ‘The Hills’ After Her Show Ends

Now that Kristin Cavallari has announced that she's ending her E! reality series, Very Cavallari, in the wake of her split from estranged husband, Jay Cutler, fans are hoping she might return to The Hills. One such "fan" is Spencer Pratt, star of The Hills: New Beginnings.

On Tuesday, the MTV reality star made his desire to have Cavallari rejoin the reality show cast known, taking to his Instagram Story to share the news that the mother of three was ending her series.

"K Cavi leaving her show on E! Say a prayer she's coming to #thehills," he captioned Cavallari's announcement post.

Spencer Pratt/Instagram

He jokingly said a prayer while holding up a Taylor Swift mug, saying, "I just want to talk to God real quick. Dear God and everyone watching this, please add to this prayer. We'd all love Kristin Cavallari to join The Hills: New Beginnings so let's put that out there into the universe, multiverse. Thanks, God."

Prior to the news that Very Cavallari was ending, Pratt previously expressed interest in having his former co-star return to The Hills on his Speidi Podcast with his wife, Heidi Montag, and their pal, Audrina Patridge.

"I think Kristin is going to be better off, and I'm excited for her new chapter, hopefully on The Hills, you know, dating," Pratt said of Cavallari and Cutler's split.

Cavallari previously told ET's Katie Krause that she was preparing to make a cameo on the upcoming season of The Hills: New Beginnings before the coronavirus pandemic shut down shooting.

"Yeah, I'm going to make an appearance on The Hills," she told ET in early March. "I don't know what I can and can't say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me. I'm excited! I'm actually very excited. I think it's going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I'm looking forward to it."