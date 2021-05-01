Sophie Turner Celebrates Her and Joe Jonas' 2-Year Las Vegas Wedding Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Pics

It's been two years since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became husband and wife!

The couple surprised everyone when they secretly tied the knot at a local chapel in Las Vegas in 2019. However thanks to Diplo, who broke the exciting news via Instagram Stories, the whole world found out. On Saturday, to celebrate two years of wedded bliss, the former Game of Thrones star shared never-before-seen photos from her and Jonas' Sin City festivities.

The first photo shows the newlyweds with their clothes on after jumping in a pool. There's also photos of their first kiss as a married pair, them walking the Vegas strip, and the new Mrs. Jonas partying with sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat ❤️ ⛪️," Turner captioned the slideshow.

The ceremony went down just a few hours after the lovebirds walked the red carpet and attended the Billboard Music Awards together. The bride looked chic in a silk jumpsuit by Ukrainian label Bevza, gold bow Loeffler Randall mules and a bouffant veil.

An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the nuptials, which were attended by a handful of the couple's celebrity pals, including Jonas' brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas. The couple held a larger wedding ceremony in France almost two months later.

Turner and Jonas weren't able to celebrate their anniversary in a big way last year amid the pandemic. He did, however, share what they would have done if they weren't quarantined.

"I think we would've gone back to Vegas [if we weren't quarantined]," he said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, before sharing what he had planned for his wife. "I would say I might try to recreate Vegas in our house. I have a DJ set up, we could do a nightclub."

