Sophia Bush Engaged to Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush said yes! The 39-year-old One Tree Hill star revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that her boyfriend, Grant Hughes, popped the question.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES," she captioned a photo of her and Hughes on a boat in Lake Como, Italy. In the romantic photo, Bush's groom-to-be is on one knee.

The actress called the proposal the "surprise of my life," adding, "My heart. It bursts."

Bush's This Is Us co-star, Mandy Moore, was one of the first celebrities to react, commenting, "Congrats lady!!!!"

This will be Bush's second marriage. She and her One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray, were married from 2005 to 2006, and she recently told Inside of You podcast host and Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum that she's done talking about her ex.

"I'm not allowed to [talk about him] because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking s**t about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up," she explained. "I think you have to laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else…it's not worth my time. It's not a place where I harbor ill will or anything."

Bush added of her first marriage, "I was a very naïve 21-year-old kid, and that's all there is to it."

In June, the TV star also shared with ET why she typically chooses to keep her personal life private.

"It's hard to have nothing that's yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky," she said. "I also grew up in the early aughts when girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made. And I just was like, 'I don't think I like this.' I didn't like having my private life lied about. There were times where someone would send through an article and be like, 'Well, supposedly you're dating this guy.' And I was like, 'I mean, I would. Who is he?' Like, what is going on here?"