Song Yoo-jung, South Korean Actress and Model, Dead at 26

Song Yoo-jung has died. The South Korean actress was found dead on Saturday in Seoul. She was 26.

Song, who first gained fame as a cosmetics model, was memorialized at a funeral service on Monday, per her family's wishes, according to a statement released to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the statement said the actress had died suddenly, no cause of death has yet been disclosed.

Song modeled for Estee Lauder before her debut appearance in the drama Golden Rainbow in 2013. She also had prominent roles in 2014's Make Your Wish and 2017's School 2017.

Song's death comes after a spate of recent high-profile and tragic deaths by suicide among South Korean entertainers over the last few years.

Model Oh In-hye died at age 36 last September, while K-pop star Yohan, a member of the band TST, died last June. K-pop singers Sulli, 25, and Goo Hara, 28, died just over a month apart in October and November 2019, respectively.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).