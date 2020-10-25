Sofia Vergara Has Mini 'Modern Family' Reunion -- But Joe Manganiello Is Nearly Unrecognizable in the Pics

Sofia Vergara and a few Modern Family cast members reunited over the weekend to celebrate Jesse Tyler Ferguson's 45th birthday -- but it's Joe Manganiello's new look that has fans freaking out. The actor is nearly unrecognizable in pics from the get-together, and not just because he's wearing a mask.

Manganiello sports a short, bleach blond mohawk as he stands beside his wife in photos of the group, which included Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen. "Who’s the guy on the left????" one fan commented on Vergara's pic. Another follower asked, "What happened to Joe?? 😳😳😳."

Vergara didn't address her husband's new look in her caption, instead writing, "Thank u @jessetyler @justinmikita for our first Modern Fam reunion!! ❤️❤️❤️ missing half of the gang!!! But so much fun!!!😷😷."

Ferguson shared more pics on his Instagram -- including another of Manganiello at the event.

"Celebrating my 45th with some of my favorite people. @itsjuliebowen knit Beckett a hat that I’m going to wear until he can fit into it and @sofiavergara gave me a beautiful gold candle that has a very unique shape. 🍆," he wrote alongside a slideshow.

Though not everyone made it to Ferguson's birthday celebration, Vergara recently reunited with her Modern Family husband, Ed O'Neill. The actor surprised Vergara with a special virtual appearance on America's Got Talent in August.

"Oh! My husband! Where are you? I miss you so much!" Vergara yelled with delight.

"I have to ask you a question. How did you manage to get the dream job you've always wanted where you get to sit the entire time and someone else does all the work?" O'Neill asked as Vergara laughed.

See more in the video below.