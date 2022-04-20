Sofia Richie Engaged to Elliot Grainge: See the Ring!

Sofia Richie is a bride-to-be! The 23-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's engaged to Elliot Grainge, just over a year after Richie confirmed that she and the music executive were dating.

Richie shared a shot from the intimate proposal, showing Grainge, surrounded by candles and flower petals, down on one knee as he popped the question. Richie, wearing a floral midi dress, stood with her hands over her mouth as she took in her now-fiancé.

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Another close-up pic featured the newly engaged pair kissing, as Richie showed off her large ring for the camera.

"Forever isn’t long enough @elliot," Richie captioned the shots.

ET confirmed Richie and Grainge's relationship in April 2021, with a source stating, "They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles."

"It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes," the source said. "Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun."