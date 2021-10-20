Snoop Dogg Teases His Super Bowl Performance With Dr. Dre and Eminem (Exclusive)

Greatest of all time? Snoop Dogg has high hopes for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

ET recently spoke with the music icon, who was joined by friend and co-host Martha Stewart, who are starring together in a new Halloween special for Peacock, Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween.

Snoop, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show for Super Bowl LVI taking place on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

When asked about the plans and preparations for the hotly anticipated show, the "Gin and Juice" rapper said conversations are in the works and they've got great expectations for the performance.

"Me, Dr. Dre, Eminem, had a light discussion about what we trying to do," he shared. "Its about to go full speed ahead."

"But I tell you, this it's gonna be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows that you ever witnessed," he added. "Dr. Dre is on it. He's putting his time together with the specifics and the dynamics of what we're doing."

Snoop also revealed that Stewart is "is such a big fan of Eminem" and he's going to "finally" introduce her to him.

"I'm setting it up, Martha. I got you I got the VIP lounge, I got it all in my mind. I know how y'all gonna be, it's gonna be set up it's gonna be beautiful, I got this," he assured his co-star.

"I have loved Eminem ever since he was, you know, just beginning actually, and so I can't wait this is going to be fun," Stewart shared. "And I can't wait to see you perform, Snoop. This is amazing."

Long before the big game kicks off next year, Snoop and Stewart are teaming for their fun, one-hour holiday-themed baking competition special.

"Three teams of really expert bakers have been brought together to compete, creating edible Halloween feasts," Stewart shared. "It's very difficult in the time allotted to do what they have to do .. these guys are creating entire landscapes of delectables, and it's hard."

"They build whole universes, like worlds," Snoop added. "It's not just like they make candy or make cakes... they build a whole experience for you to walk through and then you can eat along the way so I was eating like grass, I was eating branches, bugs, it was everything that you could imagine they made edible and I even ate the table. The table was made of chocolate!"

Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween debuts Oct. 21 on Peacock.

You can watch more Martha Stewart for free on Dabl Network TV. Check here for where to watch!