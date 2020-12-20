'SNL': Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris Introduces New Joe Biden After Jim Carrey Announces Departure

Biden's got a brand new look. Hours after Jim Carrey took to Twitter to announce he'd no longer be guest starring as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live, the show revealed who would be taking on the role.

The sketch was loosely based on Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) getting his COVID-19 vaccine shot on live TV, and soon became a political impression parade with a visit from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph).

Rudolph's Harris made a strong impression when she slapped Bennett's Pence in the face at his suggestion of voter fraud allegations, which elicited the largest cheer of the sketch. However, she also introduced the new Biden -- cast member Alex Moffat.

Moffat's Biden entered the sketch with a crutch and his foot in a cast, before throwing his crutch off to the side and somersault into center stage to prove his spryness.

"Joe, you look different somehow," Harris quips.

"Yep. I'm like colonel Sanders. Every time you see me, I'm a different guy!" Biden shoots back. "There's a good chance that by this time next year, I'm going to be Mario Lopez."

It was revealed Saturday afternoon, hours before the show kicked off, that Carrey would no longer be playing Joe Biden after previously playing him several times earlier in the season.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President... comedy’s highest call of duty," he tweeted. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.