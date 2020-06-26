Siya Kakkar, TikTok Star, Dead at 17

TikTok star Siya Kakkar has died at 17 years old. Her manager, Arjun Sarin, confirmed to ET that Kakkar died by suicide at her home in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, June 24, around the hours of 9-10 p.m.

Sarin told ET he had talked to Kakkar earlier in the day, noting, "She sounded very normal, just like we talk every day."

"I can just say she was one of the finest artists and her focus was not money," he added. "Her focus was to work for her happiness."

Kakkar, who lived in India, was known for her dancing and has more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok. On Thursday, Delhi Police told local news outlet India Today that Kakkar died at her residence on Wednesday night and had been battling depression in the four days prior to her death. Sarin told ET that he was not aware of the Tik Tok star receiving any online threats.

The manager also spoke about Kakkar's death to India Today on Thursday, saying, "I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal... This must be due to something personal...work wise she was doing well."

"Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent," he continued. "I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar."

Sarin's management company posted a smiling picture of Kakkar on Thursday on Instagram and mourned her death.

"Rest in peace @siya_kakkar 💔," the post reads. "We will always miss an artist like you. May God give all the strength to her family."